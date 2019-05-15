Fulton Police Department Joins Click It or Ticket To Crack Down on Seat Belt Use

FULTON, NY – The City of Fulton Police Department will join local and national law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates all across the country for the 2019 national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization, May 20 through June 2.

During the mobilization, officers will be cracking down on motorists who fail to wear their seat belts, both during the day and night.

High-visibility enforcement such as the Click It or Ticket mobilization is credited with increasing the national seat belt usage rate from 58 percent in 1994 to an observed usage rate of 87 percent in 2014.

In New York State, seat belt usage is 90%. Belt use saves thousands of lives each year across America. In 2016 alone, seat belts saved 14,668 lives nationwide.

In New York 21% of highway deaths occurred to occupants who were unrestrained. This was a greater factor than alcohol use or excessive speed. Belt usage has risen over the years nationwide and in New York belt usage is above the national average. Despite these great results more can still be done. Research has been found that lap/shoulder seat belts, when used, reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passenger car occupants by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.

Law enforcement will be cracking down on Click It or Ticket violators around the clock. Local motorists should be prepared to buckle up.

If law enforcement finds you on the road unbuckled anytime or anywhere, you can expect to get a ticket, not a warning. No excuses and no exceptions.

Remember from May 20 to June 2 it’s Click It or Ticket. Buckle up and encourage your loved ones to do the same. You’ll save the cost of a ticket and may even save a life.

