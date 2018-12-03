Fulton Police Department Raises $2,960 From No Shave November

FULTON, NY – With the start of December, the season of giving is underway.

The Fulton Police Department, however, has a whole month already under their belt.

For the second year, all members of the Fulton Police Department participated in the month-long fundraiser event known as “No Shave November.”

For the month of November, the Fulton Police Benevolent Association allowed members to ditch policy requiring members to be clean shaven in an effort to raise funds for local organizations.

With a $30 donation, each member of the department started to grow their beards – and their fundraising account grew in return.

Residents in the community showed their support for the cause by making donations as well including the Fulton Wrestling Program of which all coaches donated and a $925 match from the PBA.

In total, FPD raised $2,960 to be split amongst three cancer support organizations that hit close to home.

Earlier this year, FPD Deputy Chief Craig Westbrook’s three-year-old daughter, Allison, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

After finding support in Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, Griffin’s Guardians of Cicero, and Jonathan Cancer Fund of Syracuse, the PBA decided these three organizations would benefit from a financial donation in support of Allison.

Westbrook is hopeful the donation will help other families going through the same thing.

Money raised will purchase a push-car that patients are often transported in at Golisano Children’s Hospital, sponsored by the Fulton Police Department to replicate one of their patrol vehicles. The remaining money will be split amongst the other two cancer support organizations to use as they see fit.

“It’s an honor to have the support of my colleagues,” Deputy Chief Westbrook said. “When we got home from the hospital, there was stuff for both my daughters from the PBA to help us all feel better. They are more like a second family and I’m so honored to have the support of them, our family, friends, and community.”

In its second year, No Shave November proceeds doubled what FPD raised last year, a feat that FPD Sergeant Steve Lunn credits to community support.

“We really want to thank the community for their continued support. It’s a great cause and we’re happy to raise awareness for such great local organizations. We’re excited to continue on with this fundraiser next year,” Lunn said.

