Fulton Polish Fest Planned

FULTON – This year, the 14th annual Fulton Polish Fest is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St. S. in Fulton.

This year’s event will again feature traditional Polish American food at reasonable prices.

Entertainment this year will be Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion from noon to 2 p.m. and then from 3 to 7 p.m. the stage will feature the popular Buffalo polka band “Special Delivery.”

As always, the family friendly event is free of charge and the venue has plenty of parking.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...