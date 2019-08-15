Fulton Quilters are Contestants at AQS QuiltWeek-Charleston

FULTON – American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce that Ron Stefanak, of Fulton, has been accepted as a contestant with his quilt, Crystal Visions, and along with John Anderson with their quilt, Flower Power, at AQS QuiltWeek – Charleston, SC.

AQS QuiltWeek – Charleston features 450 quilts from around the world.

The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards.

Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 43 states and 12 countries.

Come see all the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Charleston Area Convention Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall.

Hours are September 25 through 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

This event is open to the public.

