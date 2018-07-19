Fulton Raiders Spring Sports Recap

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Raiders have completed another successful spring athletics season.

For the 2017-2018 school year, Fulton City School District totaled 160 varsity athletes, 61 junior varsity athletes, and 128 modified athletes.

Varsity baseball contributed 15 athletes with five of those players earning New York State scholar athlete recognition. The team took third place at the Rome Tournament and placed third in the league.

Cole Cotton hit 11 home runs for his career and made first team all league. Joining him in first team all league was Austin Fleming.

Jake Geitner, Cuinn Burlingham, Jake Ely, and Nolan Bonnie all received first team all league.

Varsity softball fielded 14 athletes and finished the season as a NYS scholar athlete team.

Jade Borrow and Madison Gilmore were named first team all league, Alicia Merritt was named second team all league and Erin Waloven and Kali Spaulding received honorable mention.

The varsity boys lacrosse team held 18 athletes, five of which were named NYS scholar athletes.

Nick Noel made second team all league and Samy Cary received honorable mention.

The varsity girls lacrosse team held 19 athletes and finished the season as a NYS scholar athlete team with 12 individual players being named NYS scholar athletes.

The team appeared in the Section III Class A finals and had four players pass 300 points including Mckenna Chesbro, Hailey Carroll, Jordan Coulon, and Keara Patterson.

They were recognized as an All CNY Top 10 Team, Lax Power Top 10 in Section III, and NYS ranked top 15 all season.

Jourdan Coulon and Hailey Carroll were named to the All CNY Team as well as first team all league.

Mallori Kitts, Mckenna Chesbro, and Keara Patterson were also named first team all league. Kylie Jones, Eliza Runeare, Lexi Patterson, and Malie Folet were named second team all league while Jasmine James and Emma Weaver received honorable mention.

Hailey Carroll was named a U.S. Lacrosse All American and was also featured on News Channel 9 as the Byrne Dairy Athlete of the Week, a recognition shared with teammate Keara Patterson who was also featured.

Varsity boys tennis had 21 athletes and finished as a NYS scholar athlete team with 12 individual NYS scholar athletes. The team finished second place in the league and second place in the Class A Tournament.

Seven players qualified for the Class A Sectionals.

Ryan Lalik became Fulton’s first Class A Tournament champion.

CJ Hyland, Jesse Smithers, and Collin Bennet were named first team all league. Anthony Salerno and Robert Salerno were named second team all league. Eric Shear, Ryan Lalik and Hunter Dudley received honorable mention.

The varsity boys track and field team totaled 35 athletes with 14 individual NYS scholar athletes.

The team placed fourth in the league, fifth overall SCAC championship, and seventh overall in Section III.

Michael Newton finished third overall SP in Class A Sectional. Cyrus Trude placed third overall in the HJ Class A Sectional. Caleb Clarke placed second overall in Class A Sectionals Pentathlon and was named first team all league.

The varsity girls track and field team held the most amount of athletes with 38. They finished the season as a NYS scholar athlete team with 23 individual NYS scholar athletes.

Jadelyn Phillips was the ECAC Empire/Section III champion in Pentathlon and also broke the school record with a 2156 score. She was named first team all league.

Students move on to enjoy their summer, while many are preparing for the quickly approaching fall sports season.

