Fulton Savings Bank Publishes 25th Edition Community Calendar

FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank has announced the publication of its 2020 Community Calendar, the 25th annual edition themed “Notable Art & Artists of Central New York” this year, which is now available at all offices of the bank.

10832_SMA_FSB 2020 Calendar v5 page 1

The bank has been compiling and publishing the popular local calendars since 1997 when the first edition celebrated the bank’s 125th anniversary of its founding.

“Our calendars started 25 years ago when our then Marketing Director Nancy Kush Ellis came up with a great idea, a calendar depicting our history and activities of the people in areas we serve,” said Michael J. Pollock, president and CEO of Fulton Savings. “Since then our annual calendars have proven very popular and have, in fact, become collector’s items by many people.”

This year’s edition features some notable Fulton born or resident local artists, perhaps the most prominent being Alan Stephens Foster, a native Fulton High School grad and prolific illustrator of covers for Saturday Evening Post; the mysterious Darwin Styles who spent many years in Fulton; Albert Kraus, the well-known Hunter Arms engraver and landscape artist, and the popular Evgenijs Kaskin from Mexico who painted dozens of local scenes.

Fulton Savings originally mounted some lobby art exhibitions many years ago.

Some other Central New York artists featured in the calendar include James Gale Tyler who was a native of Oswego, Edward Elhoff of Baldwinsville, and Levi Wells Prentice who was a Tug Hill native and was associated with the famous Hudson River School.

“For our 2020 calendar we searched local area historical societies museums and galleries, as well as the Internet, for examples of artists’ works but also several local area art collectors homes,” said Fulton Savings Assistant Vice President HR and Marketing Annette Cotton who supervised the production of the 2020 calendar.

Since many local artists’ paintings survive and are treasured in the Fulton/Oswego area, the debut of the FSB 2020 Notable Art & Artists Calendar has been assembled and arranged with an exhibition of paintings and reproductions of featured artists’ work at the new CNY Arts Center in downtown Fulton.

The exhibition, sponsored by Fulton Savings, will be open to the public.

A special feature of the calendar is a page — “A Work of Art…Inside every Fulton Public Library book” — which tells the story behind the artists and designers who collaborated and created the library’s historic bookplate.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...