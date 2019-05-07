Fulton School District Budget, Capital Project Hearing To Be Livestreamed On Facebook May 8

FULTON – The Fulton City School District will livestream May 8’s public hearing for the 2019-20 budget and proposed $15.1 million capital project on its Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

The hearing will be held in the district conference room at the Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St.

After May 8, the hearing, which will also include a 4-minute overview video of the capital project, will be available for viewing any time on the district’s Facebook page.

Recently, the Fulton City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to bring capital improvement projects, totaling $15.1 million, to voters in a May 21 referendum vote.

This will be concurrent with the vote for the 2019-20 school budget, said Brian Pulvino, superintendent of schools.

“If this is approved we will be able to start the process of design and New York State Education Department approvals immediately, with the goal to begin work in 2020,” said Pulvino. “Because 99.9 percent of the cost will be covered by state aid and the District’s Capital Reserve Fund, there will be no tax increase to cover these costs.”

“Making these improvements now will save our district taxpayers the expense of having to include them as part of a future school budget without the benefit of state aid,” he added

The project will include safety, security, infrastructure, and facility improvements at all district schools, including the Education Center.

For example, Pulvino said, “Security improvements will ensure that all visitors to our schools will be entering two sets of double doors as they are checked in to the building using the Raptor security system which will be implemented in September 2019.”

All components of the project will need the approval of the New York State Education Department.

Details of the proposed projects are available on the district’s website (www.fulton.cnyric.org), in each school building, and through local presentations.

For more information, contact Pulvino at 593-5510.

