Fulton School District Receives $1M Grant For Technology Extended Day Program

FULTON – The Fulton City School District has been awarded a $1 million Title IV Student Support Academic Enrichment Grant to provide a 10-month extended day program for students entering grades four to six from all four elementary schools at two locations (Granby and Fairgrieve).

The program will have a technology focus and will implement the LEGO Robotics program, as well as the Fibonacci Program. The grant will also allow the district to offer a two-week summer enrichment program this August and a program for two weeks in the summer of 2019. This year’s summer program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School Aug. 12 to 24. Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The west side location of the grant program will be held at Granby and the east side program will be held at Fairgrieve. The grant will also provide a technology coach for both locations.

True technology integration for grades four to six will be supported.

A grant coordinator will be assigned to oversee the entire implementation process.

The competitive grant application was written and submitted through the collaborative efforts of Director of Student Support Services Geri Geitner, Director of Instructional Support Services Daniel Carroll, Director of Technology Dominick Lisi and Executive Director of Instruction and Assessment Elizabeth Conners.

The New York State Education Department received more than 200 applications.

For more information, Conners may be reached at 315-593-5517.

