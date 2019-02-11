Fulton School District’s Fusion Band Seeing Success Of Collaboration

FULTON – Fusion is defined as blending components together, and the namesake Fulton City School District elementary band has proven that strength in numbers helps achieve success.

Members of the Fusion Band, comprised of Lanigan and Fairgrieve elementary fifth and sixth grade students, recently took on their biggest challenge and accomplishment when they were invited to perform the National Anthem during a recent Syracuse Women’s basketball game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Band director Stephanie Mata said the Fusion Band was formed just last school year, so some beginner band students could experience large ensemble performances with full-band instrumentation

Their talent has not disappointed.

“The biggest challenge, and most impressive part, of this performance is that the band (performed) the National Anthem memorized,” Mata said.

Earlier this year when Syracuse University held auditions for performers, Mata submitted a video recording of the band performing the National Anthem and SU representatives were so impressed that Fusion Band was the only elementary band accepted to perform.

The range of instrumental experience is just five to 16 months.

Mata said the students committed to extra rehearsal time, not only for the SU performance, but also upcoming competitions.

Fusion Band has aimed to receive a gold rating at the New York State School Music Association Majors Evaluation Festival.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...