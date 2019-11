FULTON – Administrators, staff members, parents and others have worked diligently to continuously improve the educational experience for the Fulton City School District through their participation in the FCSD Strategic Coherence Plan’s Family Engagement Advisory Board.

All participants have volunteered their time, after school hours, to work through the family engagement piece of the five-year Strategic Coherence Plan.

