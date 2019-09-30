Fulton Schools Celebrate Attendance Awareness

FULTON – Students from several grade levels throughout the Fulton City School District were joined by their families, friends and community agency partners to celebrate September as Attendance Awareness Month.

The annual celebration was recently held outside of Fourth Street School, where attendees received a free meal, collected information from various community resources, visited with school-home liaisons and signed attendance pledges, in which the students and their parents agreed to strive for high attendance during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Ninety one percent or better is what we expect of every student,” said Geri Geitner, FCSD director of student support services.

To help students achieve that, Geitner said school nurses compiled a health guide to help teach families how sick is sick and when students should stay home from school. Students with chronic illnesses work with nurses and school-home liaisons to develop support plans to ensure critical school work and instruction is not missed. Geitner also said that partner agencies, such as OCO and Catholic Charities, offer a multitude of support programs to help with that.

If students begin to struggle with attendance, Geitner said success plans will be put in place. Students who signed their attendance pledge before, and during, the event were entered a drawing for various prizes. That included participation of homeschool students who committed to their hours at home, as well.

