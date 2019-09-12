Fulton Schools Host UPK Orientation Events

GRANBY – The Fulton City School District, in conjunction with partner agencies, recently hosted Universal-Pre-Kindergarten orientation events to help both its youngest students transition from home-to-school.

Each event allowed the children to become acquainted with their classrooms and as they explored all of the nooks, books and toys, and the teachers reviewed expectations and pointers to help the UPK students and their families have a successful 2019-2020 school year. During Granby Elementary’s event, one boy greeted each of his classmates and made friends while some of his peers shared toys and others cuddled with their parents as the adults filled out paperwork.

Throughout the school year, UPK students will work on the following skills: language, cognitive, social/emotional and physical development. The half-day programs at Granby, Volney, Fairgreive and Lanigan elementary schools have been designed to help the children develop as a student in a school setting and prepare them for lifelong learning.

FCSD’s UPK program also provides transportation for children who are at least four years old.

