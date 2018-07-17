Fulton Service Clubs’ ‘Swing 4 Service’ Golf Open Set Aug. 18

FULTON – Fulton’s Lions, Kiwanis, Noon Rotary and Sunrise Rotary clubs have partnered with tournament title sponsors Eastern Shore Associates Insurance and Mass Mutual – New York State, for the ‘Swing 4 Service’ Ninth Annual Golf Classic, Aug. 18, at Emerald Crest Golf Course, Palermo.

Among the event organizers and sponsors are (from left): Patrick Kinane, president, Fulton Noon Rotary; Bridgette Seguin, Noon Rotary and claims manager, ESA; Bob Wallace, CEO and chairman, ESA; Becky Kimberly, Noon Rotary; Bob Weston, Fulton Lions Club; Roberta Dunn, Kiwanis, and vice president, Fulton Savings Bank; Kimberly Allen, operations manager, ESA; LaVerne DeLand, event treasurer and Sunrise Rotary; and Doug Stevens, event chair, Sunrise Rotary.

The event features an 8 a.m. shotgun start with a best ball captain and crew format.

An awards banquet will immediately follow at Tavern on the Lock, Fulton.

All proceeds support each service club’s community service in Fulton.

Deadline for team registration is Aug.10.

For further information, contact Doug Stevens ([email protected]), tournament chair, at 593-0299.

