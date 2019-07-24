Fulton Service Clubs ‘Swing For Service’ Golf Open Aug. 17

July 24, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
Fulton’s Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary and Sunrise Rotary clubs have again partnered with tournament title sponsors Eastern Shore Associates Insurance and Mass Mutual – New York State, for the ‘Swing 4 Service’ 10th annual Golf Classic, Aug. 17, at Emerald Crest Golf Course, Palermo. Among the event organizers and sponsors are (from left): Doug Stevens, tournament chair and Fulton Sunrise Rotary; Bridgette Seguin, ESA claims manager and Fulton Rotary; Deana Michaels, Fulton Lions Club; Melissa Calverase, ESA senior vice president, finance and director of human resources; Kimberly Allen, ESA agency development manager; and Laverne DeLand, event secretary and Fulton Sunrise Rotary. Absent are: Christopher DeCola, financial advisor and sales manager, Mass Mutual – New York State; Jim Schreck, Kiwanis, Lori Greene, Helen Hoefer and Kelly Montagana from Noon Rotary; and Dave Guyer, president, Fulton Lions Club. The event features an 8 a.m. shotgun start with a best ball captain and crew format. Breakfast is provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and golfers will be treated to a lunch buffet at the turn. An awards banquet will immediately follow at Tavern on the Lock, Fulton. All proceeds support each service club’s community service in Fulton. Deadline for team registration is Aug. 5. For further information, contact Doug Stevens ([email protected]), tournament chair, at 593-0299.
