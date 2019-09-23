Fulton Smoke Detector Program ‘Off To Great Start’

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department’s smoke detector installation initiative is off to a great start.

Have you seen the Fulton Fire Department’s men and women in your neighborhood on a weekend?

If you have and have wondered why, it is because they are in your neighborhood going door to door to offer their help.

Do you have a detector you cannot reach, or one that is missing or too old?

The fire department is here to help.

Firefighters have been busy over the last few months visiting homes in the Second and Fifth wards, meeting neighbors and offering assistance.

Fire Chief David Eiffe said, “Our program has been a great success thus far. Our firefighters have installed 55 detectors in homes in the Second and Fifth wards and have met many of our friends and neighbors.

They have had numerous opportunities to engage with our community’s youth, even handing out fire hats and of course a lot of fire prevention advice.

By getting into the neighborhoods and actually engaging with the public, it makes it personal.

Many folks who live in the city rarely get a chance to interact with the fire department, in some cases the only exposure to our firefighters comes through our Facebook page.

Our goal is to be engaged and relevant to all of our residents and we feel that neighborhood home visits is the best way to do it.

The program is new and would not be possible without the help of those community stakeholders that stepped up last year according to the chief.

“We really owe a lot of thanks to those community stakeholders who contributed to our fire prevention programs last year. The donations and support of our stakeholders has allowed us to provide this service (amongst others), that may not necessarily have been possible through the city budget alone. After the passage of a new law this year, smoke detectors must be a sealed unit with a 10-year battery. That meant an increase in the price. A smoke detector costs us about $15 and therefore the contributions of our community stakeholders made this program entirely possible, without their support we just couldn’t afford to do it,” he said.

According to the fire chief, the program started in the Second and Fifth wards because, “our data indicates these wards have the highest amount of fire related alarms and therefore it only makes sense to start a fire prevention program focused on the areas where we have the most amount of fires. It’s our intention to continue to move into those wards that have the next highest fire related incidents and we’ll continue until we have visited each ward in the city. Presently we are visiting homes in the Sixth Ward.”

If you are interested in supporting the program as a community stakeholder, contact Chief Eiffe at [email protected]

If you are a resident with questions about the program please call 315-592-7477.

Submitted by Fire Chief David Eiffe

