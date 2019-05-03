Fulton Speedway Opener Set This Saturday, May 4

FULTON, NY – The long off-season will come to an end this Saturday, May 4th when Ferris Industries presents a family affordable, fun night of side-by-side racing at the Fulton Speedway.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $27 Member, $30 Non-Member. Grandstands and pit will open at 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Larry Wight (Modifieds) Alan Fink (Sportsman) and Jason Parkhurst (Late Models) come in as defending track champions. A strong and talented field in each division will be hungry to try to take those titles away and put their name in the record books as 2019 champions.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at [email protected] (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com . And don’t forget to like the track Facebook and Twitter pages.

