Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Sponsors Step up For Sportsman Shootout

FULTON, NY – The 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton is set to unleash the horsepower this Friday and Saturday, September 28-29 on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway.

One of the crown jewels events to win in Northeast Sportsman racing is the Industrial of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50.

The event always draws the best Sportsman racers from the Northeast and Canada. In 2017 – 111 racers attempted to qualify for one of the coveted starting spots in the $2,500-to-win main event.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank marking partners who have stepped up with lap sponsorship and other awards.

Lap Sponsors

Power Seal Driveway Sealing – 1-25

Northern Welding & Fabrication – 26-37

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus – 38 – 41

Bicknell Racing Products – 42 $200

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus – 43-50

Northeast Racing Products. Auction. Trade Show. Swap Meet – $100 Hard Charger

Bicknell Racing Products

Bicknell Racing Products is your one stop place where they provide the winning edge in the racing industry from chassis, parts, tech support and years of experience to provide you the winning formula for your racing needs. To see everything Bicknell Racing Products has to offer please visit www.bicknellracingproducts.com. Like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/bicknellracngproducts.

At Bicknell Racing Products their motto is, “We’re not number-one, our customers are!”

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus

At Scott Jeffrey’s Performance Plus, they carry a full line of new and used race car parts for all types of race cars plus a shock dyno and rebuild center on site. Scott has been involved in this sport all of his life and he brings a wealth of experience to the business. Scott has won several championships as crew chief for Billy Decker and is also the team manager for Gypsum Racing.

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus is located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway at 1195 County Route 57. To see everything, they have to offer for your racing needs please visit www.sjpplus.com or (315) 934-4120. Like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ScottJefferysPerformancePlus .

Power Seal Driveway Sealing

The FAST Asphalt Professionals!

As a family-owned and operated business, they know how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway doesn’t just make it look better, it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway.

Questions about your driveway? Tom Juno, owner and manager, works every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Job turnaround time and prices for Power Seal are the most competitive in the Syracuse market. If you’re looking for a quote, we know you’ll be pleased with what Power Seal has to offer.

Commercial Sealing

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch up to your lot can go a long way in appearances.

Residential Sealing

You dodge potholes every day in Central New York, you shouldn’t have to dodge them in your own driveway. Your driveway is the first thing you and guests see when you come home. Make the right first impression with a smooth, solid path to your home and create a front yard that your family is happy and proud to live on.

To get a quote and to see all they have to offer please visit www.cusepowerseal.com or call (315) 622-5221. As always, support those who support racing.

Northern Welding & Fabrication LLC.

Northern Welding and Fabrication LLC (formerly Northern Mechanical) is a custom fabrication and welding business located in Central Square, New York. We were established in 1995 and employ certified welders. Northern Welding and Fabrication is a local company that takes pride in our work and accommodating our customer’s needs.

We specialize in custom welding and fabrication of all types of miscellaneous metals. Areas of specialization include, but are not limited to light gauge sheet metal fabrication. Includes, stairs, railings, lintels, R.T.U.’s and, joist reinforcements. We also do repairs, and complete restoration on all trailers (aluminum or steel, small or large). Repairs and restorations are available for aluminum docks as well. All work can be done on site or in house. We also do construction and selective light demolition work.

We now stock and sell all types of steel as well! Including but not limited to aluminum, stainless and mild steels. We sell all sizes and lengths. Stop in to see our supply.

Our shop equipment consists of shears, brake presses, saws, box & pan breaks, metal rolling equipment, pipe bending/notching equipment, material handling equipment, hydraulic beam punches, iron workers and much more.

We weld/fabricate all metals, including aluminum, stainless steel, galvanized, heavy metals, etc. Our scope of work includes, but again is not limited to, supplying structural steel and/or miscellaneous steel for new or remodeling projects.

Feel free to contact us via phone or email, or stop on in anytime!

We offer free estimates and walk-ins are welcome!

Phone #: (315) 676-4576

For after hour emergency work call: (315) 481-3835

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 905 US-11 Central Square, NY 13036.

Northeast Racing Products. Auction. Trade Show. Swap Meet

The Northeast Racing Products & Trade Show isn’t only the biggest show of its kind in the Northeast it’s one of the biggest in the country that is held annually at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY.

Dirt racing, asphalt racing, drag racing, there will be something for every form of motorsports with around 300 vendor booths for all your racing needs. Throw in an auction and swap meet it will give racers ahead start on their 2019 racing season.

Circle your calendars for Friday & Saturday, November 16-17. For more information for vendor space and everything else you need to know and too numerous to mention visit the website at www.northeastracingproducts.com or call Jeremie Corcoran at (315) 374-2839.

