Fulton Speedway Returns To Action July 14 With Racing, Family Autograph And Yellow Out Night

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, July 14, fast, family affordable fun racing returns to the “Highbanks” of the Fulton Speedway presented by Burdick Ford of Central Square.

On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger free.

Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

During intermission will be fan and racer favorite, Family Autograph Night.

Fans will be able to come down on the track to get up close to the race cars, meet their racing heroes for pictures, autographs, hero cards and other giveaways.

Also Saturday night fans are encouraged to wear yellow for the second annual, “Yellow Out” in support of finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Childhood cancer is a parent’s worst nightmare and a fight no family should have to do alone.

Right here in Central New York we are very blessed to have one of the best treatment centers there is at the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

To help in this fight the racing family always steps up in a time of need.

Saturday, July 14, at the Fulton Speedway it will be “Wear Yellow” night in support of Rhabdomyosarcoma awareness month. There will be an auction, raffles and other activities during the race night with all proceeds going directly to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Rachael Fleming who is the wife of Fulton Speedway Late Model racer Chris Fleming and employee of the speedway has this cause very near and dear to her heart.

We will let Rachael tell her story of love for one particular girl named Jennah.

“I met Jennah when she was a few months old. I started watching her at the daycare I worked at and we bonded immediately. I cared for her in her home as well. When Jennah was three, she started having bad stomach pains. Her parents took her to the hospital where they determined she had a late tumor. Her tumor tested positive for Rhabdomyosarcoma. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a fast-growing soft tissue cancer. Jennah had treatments for about a year and half. In March of 2017, Jennah started to deteriorate. Her cancer had spread to her bones. She fought hard, but she was tired and she told us. She peacefully passed without fear on March 17, 2017 just before her fofth birthday.”

Let us keep Jennah’s memory alive on July 14 and not make it only a wear yellow night but a “Yellow-Out.”

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome major marketing partner and sponsor of the weekly Jr. Fan Club bicycle giveaway, Burdick Ford located at 3004 East Ave., Route 49 in Central Square.

At Burdick Ford they have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying their customers’ needs. Feel free to browse their inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.

If you don’t see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search. Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information.

They look forward to serving you!

To learn more about their new and used inventory, service and award-winning staff before, during and after the sale please visit https://www.burdickford.com or call Sales: 888-313-3203 Service: (315) 459-6090 Parts: (315) 668-7102.

Top Five Division Point Standings.

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds) – 99L-Larry Wight (405) 83x-Tim Sears Jr. (396) 32R-Ron Davis III (380) 42p-Pat Ward (368) 109-Billy Whittaker (364).

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – 8-Alan Fink (400) 52-Jessica Power (392) 60-Jackson Gill (392) 24k-Nick Krause (392) 38-Zach Sobotka (390).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 3x-Kevan Cook (867) 38-Jason Parkhurst (863) 81-Bret Belden (846) 93-Sean Beardsley (835) 10-Chris Fleming (796).

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

