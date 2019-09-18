Fulton Speedway Revamps Saturday Night Special During NAPA Super DIRT Week

CONCORD, NC — Fulton Speedway and DIRTcar Racing are stepping up the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified game for the annual “Win and You’re In” event during NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.

For the past decade, Saturday night of “Racing’s Biggest Party” has featured a special Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified race to award the final starting position in the prestigious Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

For the fourth consecutive year, Fulton Speedway will be host of the annual Win and You’re In race on Oct. 12, now with a special new-for-2019 format that includes three features.

Following twin qualifying races, the winner of the Big-Block Modified Wildcard 50-lap finale takes home a $4,000 payday.

The driver who earns the final starting spot for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 is rewarded a $1,000 bonus in addition to the earned race purse.

It’s possible that one driver could take home $6,000 if they win their qualifying 25-lap feature event as well.

Here how the format takes shape: Drivers will draw for starting positions for one of the Twin 25 Feature races. The top two finishers in each 25-lapper pick up $1,000 and $500 respectively. The top 10 from each Twin 25 automatically advances to the Wildcard feature.

Positions 11 to last head to a 12-lap Last Chance Showdown.

The top four qualify for the 50-lap finale.

All drivers who start the Last Chance Showdown but fail to transfer receive $250.

Then, the top 10 qualified drivers redraw for positions 1 through 10 to start the Wildcard Feature.

Positions 11 to 24 start as they finished in the qualifiers and Last Chance Showdown. The winner of the Wildcard Feature or the highest finishing driver not qualified for Sunday’s 200, starts last in the NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

The total prize money for the Wildcard 50 is in excess of $22,000.

In addition to the final starting position for the 200, the winner receives $4,000, second picks up $2,500, and third takes home $1,500; so even qualified drivers will want to get in on the action at Fulton Speedway.

Also on the card is a $3,000-to-win, $300-to-start for 25-lap feature for 360 sprint cars, an open competition event run by the Empire Super Sprints.

Between the significantly expanded purse for the Win and You’re In and the high number of Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds expected to need one last chance to make the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 field, October 12, is sure to bring even more drama and excitement to NAPA Super DIRT Week.

WILDCARD PURSE: 1. $4,000.00; 2. $2,500.00; 3. $1,500.00; 4. $1,200.00; 5. $1,000.00; 6. $800.00; 7. $700.00; 8. $600.00; 9. $550.00; 10. $500.00; 11. $450.00; 12. $400.00; 13. $375.00; 14. $350.00; 15. $325.00; 16. $300.00; 17. $275.00; 18. $275.00; 19. $275.00; 20. $275.00; 21. $275.00; 22. $275.00; 23. $275.00; 24. $275.00.

“Win and You’re In” Race Winners

Weedsport Speedway (Twin 20s)

2008 Chuck Bower

2008 Chad Phelps

Rolling Wheels Raceway Park

2009 Chad Brachmann

2010 Jeff Brownell Jr.

2011 Chad Brachmann

2012 Chad Homan

2013 Vince Vitale

2014 Ryan Susice

2015 Steve Paine

Fulton Speedway

2016 Chris Hile

2017 Tom Sears Jr.

2018 Mike Maresca

