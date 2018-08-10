Fulton Speedway Set For Racing, Fan Fest and $1,000-To-Win Trailer Race Saturday

FULTON, NY – Fulton Speedway ready for excitement this Saturday, August 11, when Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will present a night of racing thrills, Fan Fest and the night will be capped off with carnage from the $1,000-to-win Trailer Race.

On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Fan Fest will take place after hot laps about 6:15 p.m.

Racers will bring their cars up to the midway where fans can get up close to the cars, take pictures, get autographs and talk with their favorite drivers.

Have you always wondered what a night was like in the pits? Billy Whittaker will pit his hauler and DIRTcar Modified in the midway the entire evening so you can get up close to what a race night is like for a race team.

The night will end with the famous $1,000-to-win Trailer Race that is run at speedways across the country. The object is to take an old car or truck and attach an old popup camper, camper, boat that is on a trailer. When the green flag waves the carnage will start with competitors trying to take out as many trailers they can with the winner being the last one standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle

There is also a rule in place that you cannot just make laps around the speedway to avoid contact. If officials decide that is happening, they will be disqualified.

PURSES AND AWARDS:

1. 1st Place – $1,000, 2nd place – $300, 3rd place – $2002. “Master of Destruction Award” – $100 – Awarded (by fan vote) to the driver that takes out the most trailers and/or puts on the best overall show.3. “Most Unique Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the most unique tow vehicle/trailer entry.

4. “Best Appearing Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the best paint/graphics job on tow vehicle/trailer.

If you want to participate see complete rules by going to www.fultonspeedway.com

Once there, on the right-hand side of the website click on the Trailer Race graphic on the right-hand side. The rules and entry form are at the bottom of the page.

Entry is free until August 11.

Race Day Schedule:

4:30 p.m. Pit Gates Open

Trailer Race Registration and Inspection Begins

5:55 p.m. Hot Laps for DIRTcar racing

6:15 p.m. Fan Fest in Midway

7 p.m. DIRTcar Racing Begins

About 9:30 p.m. – Trailer Race Begins

The Fulton Speedway is pleased to welcome major marketing partner, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

From the official pace car, to the title sponsor of the Fulton Speedway RUSH Late Models, weekly Seat upgrade at the Brewerton Speedway plus some of the most popular and fun fan events on both Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway racing calendars, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux has a big presence.

If you are in the market for a new car or truck, look no further than Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, they are just a quick run north of Brewerton Speedway on Route. 11 between Brewerton and Central Square. Check out their website www.trophyauto.com for a selection of more than 250 vehicles. Looking for a nice car for $30, $40 or $50 a week? They have them. Or how about Billy’s Showcase Cars, year-old, late model, low mileage cars for only $60 a week. Check out their like-new TRUX for only 70 bucks a week.

They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center, serving all of Central New York, Syracuse and surrounding areas. Need financing? Click on their 40 second finance application right now. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory they have to offer please visit www.trophyauto.com

(315) 668-CARS

As always, support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

