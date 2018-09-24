Fulton Speedway Takes Center Stage September 28-29 With 33rd Outlaw 200 Weekend

FULTON, NY – One of the most prestigious events to win in Northeast racing is set to take place September 28-29 when all roads lead to the Fulton Speedway for the 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton.

The party gets under way September 26 when camping will officially open at 5 p.m. There are no reserved camping spots as it is a on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On-track action will kickoff Friday night with the Pit Stop Convenience Stores NLMA Late Model 50, Dig Safely New York Mod Lite Outlaw Championship, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship and the JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinder Open.

Joining the exciting Friday night action will be the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout heats and Consolations. The Modifieds will have side-by-side racing with 15-lap qualifiers for Saturday’s SUNY Canton Outlaw 200. The Modified winners will earn the 17th-20th starting spots for the 200.

The winners can improve their starting spots in Saturday heat races.

On Saturday the intensity will be turned way up as a large field of Modifieds will be competing for a coveted starting spot in one of the crown jewels in Northeast racing, the $20,000-to-win 33rd Annual Modified Outlaw 200.

Joining the Modifieds on the Saturday party of speed will be the Sportsman as they will lock horns looking for a starting spot in the $2,500-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50.

In 2017 Friday night’s action saw a record 265 cars filled the spacious Fulton Speedway pits. Feature action saw Charlie Sandercock (Late Models) Jeff May (Mod Lites) DJ Forbes & Michael-Wagner Fitzgerald (Novice Sportsman) Corbin Millar (4-Cyl) wrote their names in the record books as Outlaw 200 Weekend winners.

Also, on Friday night 111 Sportsman attempted to qualify through heat races plus over forty Modifieds got the jump on cars who signed in on Saturday as they ran 15-lap qualifiers with the winners securing the 17-20 starting spots in the 200.

On Saturday in the Outlaw 200 Billy Decker won the battle royal over Mike Mahaney, Larry Wight, Alan Johnson and Danny Johnson for his fourth Outlaw 200 victory.

In the Sportsman Shootout 50, Ron Davis III, the Fulton Speedway track champion took home the $2,500 winner share as he out-ran Sportsman heavy hitters Dave Marcuccilli, Rocky Warner, Todd Root and Brad Rouse for his second straight Outlaw 200 weekend triumph.

Beyond winning the Sportsman Shootout, the race holds a high level of importance in the Northeast Sportsman landscape as it will be the first event in the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series ‘Fall Championship Challenge,’ the format that will see the best drivers from four different regions face off in a six-race playoff for the Overall DIRTcar Sportsman Championship.

Who will go into the record books by winning the 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend? In just a few short days those questions will be answered on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway.

For tickets, camping permits & regulations and everything racers and fans need to know for a fun weekend go towww.fultonspeedway.com . Once there click on the 33rd Annual SUNY Canton Outlaw 200 Weekend logo at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities in 2019 please call (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] . Like the track Facebook and Twitter page for up to date happenings at the speedway.

33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton

September 26

Camping Lot Opens for The Weekend – 5 p.m.

All camping transactions are made at the track upon arrival. Camping spots are first-come first-served. No reserved spots. Camping is open 24 hours to buy a permit when fans arrive.

September 27

Ticket Sales and Will Call Open – 5 – 7 p.m.

Early Hauler Parking – 5 – 7 p.m.

September 28

Pit Stop Convenience Stores NLMA 50

Dig Safely New York Mod Lite Outlaw Championship

JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinder Open

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners earn 17th to 20th place starting spot in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout. Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10 Laps)

Early Hauler Parking – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ticket Sales Open- noon

Pit Gates Open – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 5 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6 p.m.

Heat Races Begin – 7 p.m.

September 29

33rd Annual SUNY Canton Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers and 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open – 11 a.m.

Grandstands Open – noon

Hot Laps – 3 p.m.

Heat Races Begin – 4:30 p.m.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Championship – about 7:15 p.m.

33rd Annual Outlaw 200 – about 8 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...