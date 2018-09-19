Fulton Speedway Thanks SUNY Canton For Decade Of Support Of Outlaw 200 Weekend

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Less than two weeks it’s one of the crown jewels in Northeast Motorsports, the Fulton Speedway 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton on September 28-29.

Even though the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend partnership with SUNY Canton is ending, this is a time for celebration.

For its decade of unwavering support, SUNY Canton’s Michael Perry (Executive Director-College Association, Inc.) has been named the grand Marshall and Brenda Winters (Controller College Association, Inc.) will be the honorary starter for the 33rd Annual Modified Outlaw 200.

For 10 consecutive years, SUNY Canton has had a major presence as the division sponsor for the DIRTcar Sportsman at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton speedways, plus major events at both tracks thanks to Perry and Winters.

Not only was Perry, who has retired from the University and was the strong link between SUNY Canton and the speedways, he’s also a huge race fan.

He could be found at almost every race weekend at both tracks cheering on his favorite racers.

After he retired, Winters, also a race fan, filled his big shoes as the relationship between the University and tracks never missed a beat because of her.

From track owners the Wights and all the employees of the Fulton and Brewerton speedways, we thank Perry, Winters and SUNY Canton for all they have done.

SUNY Canton has long been known as one of the top schools in the State University of New York system of schools, and also in all of the Northeast.

What SUNY Canton is, is a family atmosphere with class sizes that allow all professors and instructors to know their students on a one-to-one basis.

Everything they have to offer is too numerous to mention here, so please visit www.canton.edu to see all the opportunities they have. As they say at SUNY Canton, “Great Majors, Great Careers.”

As always please support those who support racing.

For ticket information, entry forms, camping cost and regulations and everything else you need to know for a fun 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend go to www.fultonspeedway.com . Once there click on the Outlaw 200 logo at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have and for future marketing opportunities please call (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com

and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway

and the Twitter page @FultonSpeedway.

33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend presented by SUNY Canton.

(Wednesday, September 26)

Camping Lot Opens for The Weekend – 5 p.m.

All camping transactions are made at the track upon arrival. Camping spots are first come-first served. No reserved camping spots.

(Thursday, September 27)

Ticket Sales and Will Call Open – 5 – 7 p.m.

Early Hauler Parking – 5 – 7 p.m.

(Friday, September 28)

Pit Stop Convenience Stores Northeast Late Model Alliance 50

Dig Safely NY Mod Lite Outlaw Championship

JB Logging and Firewood 4-Cylinder Open

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners earn 17th to 20th place starting spot in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout. Heats (8 Laps) Consolations (10 Laps)

Early Hauler Parking – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ticket Sales Open- noon

Pit Gates Open – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 5 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6 p.m.

Heat Races Begin – 7 p.m.

(Saturday, September 29)

33rd Annual SUNY Canton Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers and 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open – 11 a.m.

Grandstands Open – noon

Hot Laps – 3 p.m.

Heat Races Begin – 4:30 p.m.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Championship – about 7:15 p.m.

33rd Annual Outlaw 200 – about 8 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...