Fulton Speedway To Host Wild And Crazy $1,000-To-Win Trailer Race Saturday, August 11 Plus Full Racing Card, Fan Fest

FULTON, NY – High speed side-by-side racing, Fan Fest and total destruction will be the name of the game Saturday, August 11 presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

One of the most crazy and insane events happening at race tracks across the country is the trailer race that will be coming to the Speedway that night.

What is a trailer race you might ask if you haven’t seen one? Take a car or truck and attach a Camper trailer, pop-up trailer, and wooden or fiberglass boat and you are in.

When the green flag waves the carnage and destruction begins. The race isn’t to the fastest, it’s the one who is left standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle. To make sure there is no sandbagging, no one is allowed to just drive around to avoid contact. If officials see this happening they will be disqualified.

PURSES AND AWARDS:

1. 1 st Place – $1,000, 2nd place – $300, 3rd place – $200

2. “Master of Destruction Award” – $100 – Awarded (by fan vote) to the driver that takes out the most trailers and/or puts on the best overall show.

3. “Most Unique Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the most unique tow vehicle/trailer entry.

4. Best Appearing Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the best paint/graphics job on tow vehicle/trailer.

For complete rules go to www.fultonspeedway.com . Once there, on the right-hand side of the website scroll down and click on the Trailer Race graphic. The rules and entry form is at the bottom of the page. Entry is free until August 11.

There will also be high speed racing excitement and Fan Fest.

Racing will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Fan Fest is one the racers’ and race fans’ favorite nights on the racing calendar. After hot laps the racers will be driving their cars up to the midway behind the grandstand so fans can get up close to the cars, take pictures, get autographs and talk to their racing heroes.

Adult grandstand admission on August 11 is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

