Fulton Speedway Wildcard Saturday October 12 Race Program Canceled

FULTON, NY – The rain that has moved over the area today has unfortunately forced track and DIRTcar racing officials to cancel tonight’s SDW Wild Card event at Fulton Speedway.

“The SDW Wildcard is a joint effort with DIRTcar and is dependent on the weather and timing of what happens at Super DIRT Week at the Oswego Speedway”, said Cory Reed, Fulton Speedway GM. “With mother nature forcing the show later in the day and into the evening, unfortunately that makes racing at Fulton tonight impossible.”

Your credit card will be automatically refunded.

If that doesn’t work for you, you have until November 12 to receive a refund by calling 1-844-Dirt Tix between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All systems remain a go for activity at SDW in Oswego.

Check the Super DIRT Week Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on the Saturday afternoon program.

Fulton Speedway management would like to thank all the fans, racers and sponsors for a fantastic 2019 race season.

We will kick off our 2020 campaign in late April with the Highbank Holdup Weekend.

