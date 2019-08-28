Fulton Students Enjoy Summer STEAM Camp

FULTON – Fulton City School District’s summer STEAM camp was a huge success.

About 75 incoming fifth, sixth and seventh graders participated in either one, or both, of the two week-long sessions offered during August at the Fulton Junior High School.

Several students who participated in the after-school Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math program throughout the 2018-2019 school year and the 2018 summer program returned for additional hands-on learning opportunities. Program coordinator Michelle Briggs said it was rewarding to see the growth, increased engagement and a general love of learning this summer.

“This year was more of letting them go deeper with some of the topics that they showed interest in,” she said. “Every kid has their ‘ah-ha’ moment in their own time.”

Students selected categories from Lego robotics to energy to drones to a slew of other options. Briggs said the program also has increased participants’ inclusion, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership skills both in the classroom and the summer program.

The STEAM camp was offered for free, and transportation, breakfast and lunch were all included. The program has been supported by FCSD teachers and support staff members and technology integration coaches, as part of the district’s $1 million Title IV Student Support Academic Enrichment Grant.

Similar STEAM opportunities will be available this fall, as part of the Fulton Community School program.

