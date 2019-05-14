Fulton Students Honored For Leadership, Sports Knowledge

FULTON – Several Fulton City School District students were recently honored during the inaugural New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Leadership Awards Program because they have exemplified leadership, strength and good character throughout the 2018-2019 school year.

Students were selected for the leadership honor based on the following criteria: competence in a variety of movement forms and sport skills, knowledge of movement concepts, rules and procedures; values learning, exhibited a healthy lifestyle, demonstrated leadership and is a positive influence on peers and demonstrated both sportsmanship and citizenship.

“I could not be prouder of these young people,” said Granby Elementary School physical education teacher Kelsey Maselli. “(Their) future looks pretty bright.”

Fresh off the heels of her Central North Zone Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year, Maselli was tasked with coordinating the award ceremony in Syracuse and said she was proud to include several Fulton students in the recent regional event.

