Fulton Students Learn Kitchen/Cooking Skills, Safety

FULTON – Fulton Junior High School Extended Day Program participants cooked up delicious lessons for their recent parent showcase.

As a culmination activity to the program’s recent cooking module, about 25 seventh and eighth grade FJHS students hosted a family-style dining event, featuring food from around the world.

Throughout the past several weeks, under the direction of teacher Liz Gardner, participants learned basic kitchen and cooking safety/skills, researched recipes and practiced good food preparation etiquette before their own dishes were served to dozens of showcase attendees.

Mexican-, Italian-, Indian-, French- and Chinese-inspired dishes of tiramisu, Navajo tacos, Acadian stew (chicken Fricot), skillet pie and apple tart were among the many tasty options prepared and served by the students.

Gardner said the vent also helped students practice their public speaking skills, as they had to answer any questions from guests about their dish.

The principal said he enjoyed his diverse plate of food, while several parents and FJHS students went back for seconds.

Also in attendance were several members of the Fulton City School District administrative team, including Superintendent Brian Pulvino.

Seventh grader Brooklynne Wright said she helped create the Italian pasta dish and cookies, which came easy to her, as she helps her mother cook at home.

The next Extended Day Program module will begin in just a few weeks.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...