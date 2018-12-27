Fulton Students Provide Help For The Holidays

FULTON – Fulton City School District students provided hands-on help so their neighbors in need could have a happy holiday season.

Because the Futon-based Catholic Charities of Oswego County serves hundreds of families throughout the holiday season, executive director Mary-Margaret Pezzella-Pekow said she appreciated the extra help packing food bags for those families.

That is where 52 G. Ray Bodley High School freshmen and sophomores from the seminar classes came to the rescue.

Set up in multiple assembly lines, groups of students packed each bag with canned vegetables, boxed sides, packages of rice and pasta, a gingerbread house kit and other items.

Because the need is so great around the holidays, Pezzella-Pekow said it’s important the pantry can be re-stocked to help families during the school break and throughout January.

Since food orders only come in at designated times per month, using other means to stock the pantry keeps families fed.

To ensure no shelves are bare, Lanigan Elementary School second-graders again chose the agency’s food pantry as a beneficiary to its annual holiday shopping trip.

Held this year at the Price Chopper in Fulton, students embraced empathy as they split into small groups and selected items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The fun event served as a culmination activity to the academic unit on community, taught the students wants versus needs and the importance of price comparison/budgeting.

Second grade teacher Frances Bennett said the festive field trip was made possible by all second graders because they participated in a 100-problem math fact activity, where they collected pledges and donations.

The entire grade level collected over $1,000. A portion of those funds were used to help Lanigan families.

The second graders were excited to shop for items of their choice at the best price, scan/bag the items and then load groceries into the Catholic Charities van.

