Fulton Students To Experience ABCs Of S.T.E.M. Kits

FULTON – Just ahead of the official launch of the Fulton City School District’s Strategic Coherence Plan, some of Fulton’s youngest learners will get a head start on the plan’s innovation component.

That has been made possible thanks to the partnership among the district, the generosity of Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick stations and Karyn Burns-Gerling, a Central New York resident who came up with the ABCs of S.T.E.M. kits.

Kits have been made available to all teachers of grades kindergarten through two.

Each educational kit allows students in those grades to explore science, technology, engineering and math via week-long take-home lessons and activities.

In a STEM student-of-the-week format, each child may explore the STEM bag, cards, book, homework log and a family-inspired activity list to complete.

By week’s end, students will finish an all-about-me STEM-style poster.

Since the district received the kits after the start of the second-half of the school year, Burns Gerling included two sets of materials in each set, to provide each student an opportunity to participate by the school year’s end.

Each kit also comes with a teacher folder full of materials and instructions.

Tammy Holden, communications manager at Exelon, said her company is more than happy to invest in their future workforce. Exelon provided the funds to purchase all kits for the district.

FCSD Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Betsy Conners said the district had been looking at various ways to get the excitement of STEM into the homes. The ABCs of S.T.E.M. kits will do just that.

“We’re starting to think outside of the box to make sure (FCSD students) are marketable,” she said, as she also referred to the district’s many STEM opportunities.

Holden, meanwhile, also offered Exelon employees to work with FCSD students in their classrooms and aimed to grow Exelon’s partnership with Fulton schools.

