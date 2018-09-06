Fulton Sunrise Rotary Supports Guitars For Vets

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, retired Oswego County Veterans’ Service Director and Rotarian Donna Kestner presented a donation on behalf of Fulton Sunrise Rotary to Guitars for Vets Program.

The G4V mission is focused upon helping veterans who struggle with physical injury, trauma and PTSD by learning guitar and experiencing music.

All veterans are provided guitars, lessons books, weekly private lessons and monthly group workshops, all at no cost.

All funding for the program is through donations from the community.

Learn more at www.guitarsforvets.org

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

