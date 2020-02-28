Fulton Superintendant Responds To Student Death

FULTON – Following the death of a student, Fulton City School District Superintendant Brian Pulvino addressed the school community in a post on the school’s website.

The letter to the community did not give details of the student. The message is as follows:

“The Fulton City School District community has recently experienced a tragedy which has deeply affected us. We are heartbroken over the death of one of our students. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, friends and our school community.

Our crisis response team is providing grief counseling for students and staff today and will also be available at the junior high on Saturday February 29th from 10 a.m. to noon. Supports will continue to be in place as long as our students, staff, and community need them.

We have included a reference sheet containing some possible reactions you may observe in your child as they deal with their grief.

Thank you for your support as we come together as a community to grieve. Please feel free to call 315.593.5511 if you have any concerns or questions regarding your child, or the steps being taken by the school to address this loss.”

