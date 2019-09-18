Fulton Superintendent to Offer ‘Sundaes with the Superintendent’

FULTON – Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino would like to introduce “Sundaes with the Superintendent,” where thoughts, suggestions and general discussion items may be shared from school families and community members all about the district.

Pulvino would like to listen to those local students, families and supporters to gather ideas and ways to improve the district and its relationships with school families and others within the community.

Increasing communication is a longstanding goal of the district, particularly as it works through its five-year Strategic Coherence Plan.

A sweet treat will be provided during the discussion.

The first event of its kind will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to call Pulvino’s office at 315-593-5511.

