Fulton Taco Bell Officially Opens

An official ribbon cutting ceremony opened Taco Bell for business in Fulton on Wednesday, January 16. Hospitality Syrcause, Inc. purchased the former strip mall at 501-505 South Second Street in Fulton last year and shortly after began construciton for Taco Bell. Customers enjoy the grand opening of Fulton’s Taco Bell. CenterState CEO welcomes Taco Bell to Fulton. Fulton Taco Bell is the first of the Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. franchisee locations to utilize kiosk ordering. Lines stayed consistently busy during Fulton Taco Bell’s grand opening.

FULTON, NY – Taco Tuesday came on a Wednesday in Fulton as residents are flocking to the city’s newest restaurant, Taco Bell, having officially opened today (Jan. 16.)

A ribbon cutting ceremony declared the Tex-Mex style fast-food chain officially open for business and customers did not delay as lines formed as early as 9 a.m.

Hospitality Syracuse Inc. purchased the former strip mall located at 501-505 South Second Street from the city last year. Shortly after announcing the YUM! Brand, Inc. franchisee would be opening a Taco Bell in this location, construction was underway.

Delays in the process pushed back an anticipated opening before the break of 2019, however, excitement seemed to surge as Fulton prepared for a new business.

Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. said the new restaurant “looks great and is going to be good for Fulton.”

Syracuse Hospitality, Inc. Marketing Director Jessica Woodburn said she is excited for the opportunity to offer the Fulton community a Taco Bell, one she believes the community has been asking for for quite some time.

“Fulton is a great community and right in our backyard. We knew this would be a great place to open a Taco Bell, the people here had been asking for it,” she said.

With more than 50 Taco Bell restaurants in Central New York under the Syracuse Hospitality, Inc. franchisee, the Fulton location is the first to offer kiosk ordering opportunities and soon will incorporate order and pick up services through the Taco Bell app, Woodburn said.

Woodburn is excited to see new menu items that are yet to be released become available to customers throughout the year.

“Taco Bell does a great job at introducing new products and keeping their menu fresh and fun. I’m happy we are able to provide that to the Fulton community,” she said.

The restaurant created roughly 50 new employment positions to operate the store seven days a week, open from 7 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. with full menu ordering available at 9 a.m.

