Fulton Teachers’ Association Honors Students For 2018-19 Accomplishments

FULTON – More than 80 Fulton City School District students were recently honored for their commitment to be the best school and community citizens throughout the 2018-2019 school year.

The Fulton Teachers’ Associations’ 19th annual Outstanding Student & School Citizen Ceremony drew a large crowd to G. Ray Bodley High School’s auditorium, as the guests of honor, their friends and families, teachers and school administrators offered cheers and applause as FTA members detailed each recipient’s accomplishments.

Students from all FCSD elementary, junior high and high schools were recognized because they developed stellar character, maintained a great attitude, increased confidence, gracefully faced challenged, assisted classmates, remained optimistic, displayed leadership, showed kindness, expressed school pride and radiated positivity, among several additional honors.

GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst offered welcoming remarks, as did FTA executive vice president Karen Noel, followed by opening comments from FTA vice president Kerrie Phillips.

Both Noel and Phillips thanked the students for their dedication, as well as their supporters for “trusting the Fulton City School District to influence” the children and their future.

Students were recognized in small groups, by school, before GRB senior and guest speaker Sel Belrad spoke about following one’s own path to success, knowing what people as individuals want in life and applying themselves to reach personal growth.

“Do what makes you happy,” they said.

Following the ceremony, honorees and their guests enjoyed light refreshments in the lobby.

Fairgreive honorees include: Dominique Bentley, Serenity Clark, Micah Collins, Josh Fredenburg, Gemma-Gene Fuller, Parker Hall, Alyssa Hatter, George LaClaire, Logan Loftus, Aleishka Martinez, Rylie Minger, Hailey Niver, Isabella Salotto, Brian Santiago, Matthias Searor and Elijah Wilson.

Granby recipients are: Lorelai Bartlett, Keegan Bertrans, Tyler Bertrand, Lauren Bradshaw, Nellie Butler, Colten Clohecy, Marissa Crofoot, Daniel Demott-Smith, Briella King, Kathryn McCleery, Alyssa Rivera, Cristofer Rodriguez-Barrios, Nathan Rozner, Lohany Solorzano, Maddison Weldin and Kaydence Wenthe.

Students from Lanigan who were recognized include: Addison Barrick, Kayden Bartlett, Matthew Becker, Jocilyn Bellinger, Aubrey Bush, Giavandra Enwright, Indiana Griffin, Jacob Hotaling, Taylor Hull, Finely Nye, Larry Prevo, Andrew Sanders, Shamar Thomas-Clark and Thomas Wood.

Rounding out elementary honorees are the following students from Volney: Sophie Brewster, Lila Crisalli, Parker Hicks, Emilyn Moshier, Braedon Prock, Adalyn Russell, Savannah Simmons and Josie Smith.

Fulton Junior High School recipients include: Charlie Chen, Cameron Connolly, Collin Cunningham, Adon Heaney, Kyle Hood, Grace Hutton, Emma Kerfein, Zoey Kerr, Chasity LeClair, Grady Marshall, Bryce Noel, Tyler Osborne, Elizabeth Parrish, Carleigh Patterson, Camilla Piano, Leah Rowlee, Ariel Ruggio and Alyssa Sawyer.

GRB honores are: Login Dingman, Olivia Forsyth, Samantha Humphrey, Nora Kingsbury, Elver Merida, Alicia Merritt, Adonis Morales-Marroquin, Paige Pierce, Rodolfo Ramirez-Vasquez, Wilder Reyes Ramos and Caitlyn Warne.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...