Fulton Teachers, Staff Members Kick Off New School Year

FULTON – Fulton City School District staff members were rallied by Superintendent Brian Pulvino during the 2018-19 opening day events to carry their energy, passion and determination throughout the school year.

His excitement surrounding the beginning of school provided FCSD staff members with the following helpful hints or information to look forward to: free breakfast and lunch for all students, the Digital Learning Initiative where students in intermediate grades through high school will have a 1:1 computer device, updating of security cameras, additional security measures, the availability of instructional coaches in all school buildings and the Early College High School program for freshmen.

Additional items to look forward to include: an afterschool Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program, ninth and 10th grade afterschool program, expand social/emotional learning, enhance the literacy focus for students in grades kindergarten through three and finalize a district strategic coherence plan.

Collectively, Pulvino said, all initiatives and programs offered will allow FCSD administrators, teachers and other staff members to enable students to become lifelong learners.

Going forward, he said, every student will feel validated with a sense of significance and value.

That goes along with the 2018-19 FCSD theme of changing the culture of how they work together.

