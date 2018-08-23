Fulton To Host Annual Attendance Celebration Sept. 16

FULTON – The Fulton City School District will host its annual School Attendance Kickoff Celebration next month to showcase the importance of having every child attend school every day of the 2018-19 school year.

The free event will occur from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St., where students and their families/supporters may play games, win prizes, participate in various activities, eat delicious food and enjoy music by FJH Principal Chris Leece.

FCSD Director of Student Support Services Geri Geitner said several community partners will also share important resources to assist families in ensuring their child maintains great attendance.

Students will also be asked to sign their attendance pledge, which is a commitment to being present at their school all year long.

The celebration is held each September, in honor of Attendance Awareness Month.

The idea behind the movement is to decrease chronic absenteeism, which is when a student misses 10 percent or more of the 180 school days each school year.

That effort continues to be a district-wide goal, Geitner said, because the more students are in school, they will have increased opportunities to become lifelong learners.

