FULTON – The traffic signal at the intersection of West First Street and Gansvoort Street at the west end of the Oneida Street Bridge has malfunctioned.

This intersection will be controlled by temporary stop signs and the intersection should be treated as an all-way stop until further notice.

All traffic traveling through the area please use caution and follow ordinary rules of the road.

