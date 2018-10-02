Fulton Universal Pre-Kindergarten Still Accepting Students

FULTON, NY – Fulton City School District’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten program is still accepting students for the 2018-2019 school year.

UPK is available at no cost to students that turn four-years-old on or before December 1, 2018.

New this year, transportation is available for all four-year-old students as per state car seat regulations.

Buses will provide door-to-door transportation from the student’s home to school as well as back to their home.

Classes are offered in partnership with Oswego County Opportunities, the Fulton YMCA, First Step Universal Pre-K and Pinnacle and are held at each FCSD elementary school: Volney, Granby, Fairgrieve and Lanigan.

The program runs morning or afternoon half-day classes.

Students in the Fulton UPK program will experience field trips, social and emotional development, Common Core-aligned language and literacy development and physical development.

With funding from the New York State Education Department, the program is entirely free of cost to all Fulton families.

Registration packets can be printed from the district website or picked up from the Central Registrar’s Office at the Fulton Junior High School located at 129 Curtis Street.

