Fulton UPK Students Delight In Holiday Sing-A-Long

FULTON – Fulton City School District’s tiniest students brought the largest smiles to the annual universal pre-kindergarten holiday sing-a-long.

Held recently in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium, the concert attracted hundreds of attendees, including: parents, district staff members and community members who beamed with pride as the students sang and danced their hearts out.

Heather Witter, FCSD director of literacy and UPK, said she was pleasantly surprised with the crowd and all the effort shown by the UPK students.

Generous amounts of cheers and applause from the audience were heard after the students opened their performance with “I’m a Little Snowman” and the children excitedly shook bells as they sang “Jingle Bells.”

The students showed off their fine motor skills and knowledge of basic sequencing as they sang and performed basic choreography to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” were sung just before Santa Claus surprised the performers and guests with a special visit.

Santa encouraged the children to be good for mommy and daddy.

Following the show, the vocal stars and their supporters enjoyed light refreshments. Several parents also thanked the UPK teams at Volney, Lanigan, Granby and Fairgrieve elementary schools for their assistance.

