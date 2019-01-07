Fulton Varsity Basketball Hosts “Knee High Night” January 8

FULTON, NY – The Fulton varsity basketball program is hosting a “Knee High Night” for members of the local youth basketball program.

On Tuesday, January 8 both Fulton varsity teams- boys and girls- will play home games at G. Ray Bodley High School.

All players and coaches of Fulton Youth Basketball will be granted free admission to both games and free pizza following.

Players are asked to wear their red jersey in support of varsity athletes.

“Knee High Night is a great opportunity for our youth to come out and see both our boys and girls varsity basketball teams compete. The vast majority of our varsity players – both boys and girls – started playing basketball through our knee-high program. I know our varsity players appreciate the support of our youth coming out and our school district certainly recognizes the importance of this by supporting this event,” said Fulton boys varsity coach Sean Broderick.

The lady Raiders will tip-off against Central Square at 5:00 followed by the boys varsity game against New Hartford at 6:30.

