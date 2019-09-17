Fulton Water Flushing Program Starts Sept. 17

FULTON – The Fulton Water Department flushing program will begin on Tuesday, September 17.

Flushing will begin in the morning and continue until sunset.

Flushing will start in the southeast quadrant and proceed in a northerly and westerly direction.

Because of flow reversals, flushing on the east side of the city will cause users on the west side to also experience discolored water.

This program should be completed by no later than Oct. 4.

Customers may experience no water, low water pressure and discolored water.

