August 7, 2018

Fulton Woman Charged In Connection With Dog’s Death

Written by Staff Report, Aug 7, 2018, Comments Off

FULTON – On 8/3/18 at 9:31 a.m., Amanda J. Chilson, 29, of 24 Private Drive 2, Fulton, was arrested for Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, a class A misdemeanor of the Agricultural and Markets Law.

Amanda J. Chilson

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred in July 2018 in the town of Volney.

She allegedly knowingly deprived two canines of proper sustenance (food and drink) when she left them locked in a residence with extremely high temperatures for an extended period of time.

One of the dogs died.

Chilson is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/27/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

