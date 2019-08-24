Fulton Woman Charged With Making False Statement To Police

FULTON, NY – On August 22, Denise E Hartmann, 45, of 14 Whitaker Road, Fulton, was arrested after investigation by the city of Fulton Police Department and charged with the following crime:

Making a Punishable False Written Statement Class A Misdemeanor

Hartmann is accused of committing the above offense on August 17 when she reported being approached and harassed by an unknown male.

The investigation revealed Hartmann fabricated the facts of the incident which misled the investigations of the two incidents.

It was found Hartmann has known the person in question for several years.

It was also found the actual encounter between Hartmann and the male in this incident did not happen as reported by Hartmann.

The city of Fulton Police Department is still currently investigating the original reported suspicious encounter with an unknown male.

In this incident an adult female was walking to work in the early morning hours and approached by an unknown male.

The unknown male was physical with the adult female, however left the area after a brief encounter.

The adult female was not injured in this incident.

The unknown male is best described as a white male, dark hair, wearing dark shorts and a light colored T-shirt.

The detailed description previously disseminated of a suspect was provided by Hartmann. That description should no longer be considered as a person of interest.

The city of Fulton Police Department urges all to be aware of your surroundings, and if approached by someone acting suspicious, immediately seek safety by either calling 9-1-1 or going back inside a business/residence and asking for help.

These investigations are ongoing at this time and police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the city of Fulton Police Department at 598-4504.

