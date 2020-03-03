Fulton Women’s Club Meets

FULTON – The Fulton Women’s Club held its February luncheon at the Lock Restaurant.

The guest speakers were Marie Markiewicz and Brittney Jarred.

They are involved with the Trail Legend Project and the Fulton Downtown Revitalization initiative.

They discussed the progress of each.

The trail construction will begin this year.

There will be many walking trails around the city with benches and historical signs.

The Revitalization Imitative is having its third public engagement meeting on March 19, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building.

This is an open house style event for everyone to attend.

