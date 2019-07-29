Fulton Wrestler Recognized

OSWEGO – Oswego County recently presented Camrin Galvin with a certificate of recognition for his achievements on and off the mat.

The Fulton student-athlete holds 115 career wins to date.

He is also a three-time Class A champion, a two-time Section 3 champion and he placed third in the New York State Division I competition.

As an honor roll student, Galvin also excels in academics.

Pictured are Oswego County Legislator Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24, Granby, Fulton, Minetto and Oswego Town; Camrin Galvin; and Oswego County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Linda Lockwood, District 11, Volney and Fulton.

