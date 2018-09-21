Fulton Youth Basketball Sign Ups

FULTON, NY – It’s that time of the year. The ever-growing Fulton Youth Basketball league is holding sign ups for the 2018-2019 season.

Registration is open to all youth in any school district in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth.

Sign ups will be held as follows:

Wednesday October 3 at the Fulton War Memorial @ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, October 8 at the Fulton War Memorial @ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 9 at the Fulton War Memorial @ 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 18 at the Fulton War Memorial @ 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Anyone registering after October 18 will inquire a $5 late fee.

The program offers one practice a week and games every Saturday beginning in December at the Fulton War Memorial.

Registration includes a jersey, kids will only be in need of safe, dry sneakers. The FYB program hosts a used sneaker drive in which players in need of sneakers can take a pair for free.

The pre-kindergarten and kindergarten age division is mixed gender. All other age divisions, however, are separated into boys and girls. They are as follows:

First and Second grade boys, first and second grade girls Second and third grade boys, second and third grade girls Third and fourth grade boys, third and fourth grade girls Fifth and sixth grade boys, fifth and sixth grade girls



Registration is $55 for one player. Discounts are available for multiple player registrations.

Two players registered together will cost $100, three players will cost $140, and four players will cost $180.

Each participant’s registration requires an additional city user fee. The fee totals $10 for those inside of city limits, and $20 for those outside of city limits.

For those unable to attend the registration dates, registration forms can be found on the city website or picked up at the city clerk’s office and can be mailed with payment to league director Sean Broderick at 57 S. Pollard Dr. Fulton, NY 13069.

Make checks payable to the City of Fulton.

All registration and payment sent by mail must be received by October 18.

Any questions can be directed to Sean Broderick, reachable on his cell phone: (315) 592-5218.

