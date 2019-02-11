Fulton Youth Soccer Registration Announced

FULTON – Fulton Youth Soccer is kicking off its spring 2019 season.

All children ages 4 through 12 are invited to join.

This is a great way to spend time with new and old friends in our wonderful community.

Kids can enjoy team building skills and get exercise for health and fitness, too.

You can come register in person at the Fulton Municipal Community Room on February 28 from 6-8 p.m. or March 9 from 9 a.m. – noon.

Local boys and girls may be signed up by their parents or legal guardians.

Parents are encouraged to participate as a coach or assistant coach for their child’s team.

You can also apply online at www.fultonyouthsoccer.com.

Online registrations are now open through March 3.

The spring season will begin at the end of April and run through

the middle of June.

For more information, be sure to check us out and like us on Facebook at Fulton Youth Soccer League.

