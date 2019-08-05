Fundraiser Has A Special ‘Purpose’

PALERMO – The Driveway Inn, Palermo, will host its annual fundraiser later this month. This year will be its third annual event.

The event will be held on August 17 at the Driveway Inn.

The hours will be noon – 7 p.m. All raffles will be drawn at 7 p.m.

We have been fortunate that every year has been extremely successful with meeting our goals. And, as with everything, the more the word spreads the bigger the event becomes, a spokesperson said.

This year, they have partnered with Purpose Farms (www.purposefarm.org) as this year’s recipient.

Purpose Farm mentors youth ages 6-18 who have emotional trauma from neglect and/or abuse.

They are paired with rescued farm and exotic animals that came from similar circumstances.

Through contact with our animal mentors and human mentors, these youth gain a purpose, experience genuine love, and hope is restored, while building confidence and gaining empathy towards humans and animals.

Thankfully, over the years, we have gained a lot of support from local businesses and people in the community that have made each year’s event possible, the spokesperson added.

Over the past two years, they have raised $8,755.

The event will feature chicken dinners, hotdogs, snacks, drinks as well as the restaurant’s usual menu.

There will be a DJ, cornhole tournament, a magician, balloon animal twister, face painting, basket raffles, cash prize raffles, wooden chest raffle and carnival games for the kids.

Money is raised from ticket sales, donations from local businesses and people.

Tickets will be available on site during the event and presale any time from now until the event.

www.facebook.com/events/619230055180497/

The Facebook event page is updated daily with pictures of raffles and donations that have been collected.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...