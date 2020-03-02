Funeral Directors Visit Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Jennifer Brown introduced her husband, Michael Brown.

He, along with Ross Belfiore, co-owns and operates Brown Funeral Home in Fulton and Michael E Brown Funeral Services in Cazenovia.

They provide cremation, memorial and traditional funeral services.

Both take great pride in their work and in helping the families of the deceased.

They are available 24/7 to assist families.

They serve approximately 80 to 100 families each year.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...