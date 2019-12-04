FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Expands Services in Oswego

Oswego, NY – When Adirondack Physical Therapy rebranded as FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center of Oswego last spring, the alignment with the national collaborative allowed the Oswego-based physical and occupational therapy group to expand their specialized rehabilitation services.

Located at the original Adirondack Therapy offices at 127 East First Street in Oswego, FYZICAL Oswego provides individualized, evidenced based, treatments of hand therapy, sports, all orthopedics, vision and concussion rehabilitation. They have also introduced new specialized balance and vestibular services, as well as a Safety Overhead Support System (SOS), for improving the safety of their patients while they exercise.

“Our location and team are the same, but the change from Adirondack Therapy to FYZICAL has allowed us to better serve our patients through expanded niche services,” said FYZICAL Oswego Co-owner Michele King, MS, OTR/L FCE. “In addition to the SOS, we have added equipment for testing specific vestibular issues, and a Class 4 Laser for pain management, all of which are unique to FYZICAL.”

According to King, the physical and occupational therapists that are part of the FYZICAL team have been providing outpatient therapy to patients in the Oswego community since 2006,

and have always placed an emphasis on whole-body wellness.

“Our approach has always been to continually respond to advances in research, technology, science and health care,” said King. “We place a high standard on the level of care that we provide, and our team of therapists have advanced clinical education and training, specialty certifications and years of wellness experience. We have a combined 75 years of experience, three of our therapists are FYZICAL Balance level 2 certified, and one of our therapists is completing the OCS, Orthopedic Certified Specialist. We have a hand specialist, that treats pre and post-surgical upper extremity conditions, including fabricating custom splints and orthotics.

“A core requirement of all of our therapists is a caring and helpful personality,” she added. “That’s truly the highest standard.”

The FYZICAL Oswego staff includes Michele King MS,OTR/L; Jason Myers, MSPT; Clark Wolfe, OTR/L, Shellie Taylor, OTR/L; William Delfing, DPT; and Marian Wallace, Clinical Care Specialist. The FYZICAL Oswego team focuses on manual therapy, or hands on treatment, of orthopedic conditions, joint replacements, Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) syndrome, auto and work injuries, chronic back pain, balance therapy, concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, sports rehabilitation, fitness and wellness, occupational therapy, hand therapy, and neurological rehabilitation.

“Our emphasis is to transform healthcare from one of sick care to well care and to get patients to think about the health of their bodies preventatively,” King said. “And, our team of physical and occupational therapists are committed to helping patients achieve their therapeutic goals using scientifically proven, evidence based, treatment approaches and modalities.”

For additional information on FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers visit www.fyzical.com/oswego or call them at (315) 207-2222.